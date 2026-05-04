BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
|
04.05.2026 14:34:33
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 26th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen – May 4, 2026 – In the period from April 27, 2026, until and including May 1, 2026, no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including May 1, 2026, amounts to a number of 19,520,278 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320742 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASF
|
04.05.26
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: Euro STOXX 50 liegt zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: LUS-DAX gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|Schwacher Handel: DAX schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|Montagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.05.26
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.05.26
|DAX 40-Titel BASF-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in BASF von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|DAX 40-Wert BASF-Aktie: So viel Dividende zahlt BASF an Anteilseigner aus (finanzen.at)