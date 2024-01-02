EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

|
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 2 January 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,178,874 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|13.12.23
|BP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.12.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.11.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,42
|1,03%
