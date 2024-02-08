EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

08.02.2024 18:25:04

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

08.02.2024
BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 8 February 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,754,232 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,673,078 447,814 1,633,340
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 480.00 480.00 480.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 468.45 468.90 468.90
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 475.2572 474.7590 475.1434

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations        +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 475.2572 2,673,078
Cboe (UK)/BXE 474.7590 447,814
Cboe (UK)/CXE 475.1434 1,633,340

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5487C_1-2024-2-8.pdf

 

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
