EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

 

29 February 2024

 

BP p.l.c.

 

Director Declaration

 

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Paula Rosput Reynolds, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the board of Linde plc as a non-executive director, effective as from 27 February 2024.

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
