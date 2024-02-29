|
29.02.2024 19:15:03
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Director Declaration
BP p.l.c. (the "Company")
29 February 2024
BP p.l.c.
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Paula Rosput Reynolds, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the board of Linde plc as a non-executive director, effective as from 27 February 2024.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
29.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1848921 29.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
10:30
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen STOXX 50 mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|Mittwochshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,46
|1,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fest -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Märkte gehen fest ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde erklimmt. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio wurden neue Rekorde erklommen.