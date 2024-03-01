EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

01.03.2024 19:20:05

01.03.2024 / 19:20 CET/CEST
BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

1 March 2024

 

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Karen Richardson, non-executive director of the Company, stepped down from her position as chair of Origin Materials, Inc. on 1 March 2024.

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
