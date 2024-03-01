EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

1 March 2024

BP p.l.c.

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Karen Richardson, non-executive director of the Company, stepped down from her position as chair of Origin Materials, Inc. on 1 March 2024.

