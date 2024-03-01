|
01.03.2024 19:20:05
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Director Declaration
BP p.l.c. (the "Company")
1 March 2024
BP p.l.c.
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Karen Richardson, non-executive director of the Company, stepped down from her position as chair of Origin Materials, Inc. on 1 March 2024.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1849931 01.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 bewegt sich mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,49
|1,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.