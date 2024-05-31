EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 31 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,575,642 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,870,355 312,769 1,392,518 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 488.75 488.75 488.75 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 485.25 485.25 485.25 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 487.3040 487.3212 487.3133

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 487.3040 2,870,355 Cboe (UK)/BXE 487.3212 312,769 Cboe (UK)/CXE 487.3133 1,392,518

Individual transactions:

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

