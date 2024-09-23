|
23.09.2024 19:10:03
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on September 23 2024, it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,399,004 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programmes announced on 30 July 2024 (the "Programmes") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programmes.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3115F_1-2024-9-23.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
23.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1993783 23.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
19:10
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20.09.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Minuszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|09:28
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:28
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:28
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.24
|BP Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.24
|BP Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.05.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.02.24
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|4,92
|0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKeine Entspannung zum Wochenstart: ATX schließt im Minus -- Deutscher Aktienmarkt beendet Handel höher -- Uneinheitlicher Handelsschluss in Fernost
ATX-Anleger zeigten sich zum Wochenauftakt in schlechter Stimmung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren derweil Gewinne zu sehen. An der Wall Street geht es leicht nach oben. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich zum Wochenstart Uneinigkeit.