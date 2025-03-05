EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

05.03.2025 18:45:07

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

05.03.2025
BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 5th March 2025 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 11 February 2025 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 7,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 415.95 416.00 416.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 405.90 406.00 405.95
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 411.1274 411.2998 411.2080

 

The Company intends to transfer these shares into Treasury in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 411.1274 7,000,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 411.2998 1,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 411.2080 2,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5288Z_1-2025-3-5.pdf 

 

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
