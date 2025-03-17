EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

17.03.2025 18:47:22

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 17th March 2025 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 9,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 11 February 2025 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 6,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 433.20 433.15 433.15
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 428.80 428.95 428.95
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 430.9598 430.8982 430.9202

 

The Company intends to transfer these shares into Treasury in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations     +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 430.9598 6,000,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 430.8982 1,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 430.9202 2,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0026B_1-2025-3-17.pdf

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to treasury have been deducted from the total voting rights.  


 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                                                         

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  17 March 2025

 

3. New total number of voting rights:           

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,199,252,806
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  287,060,188
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  16,491,395,494

 

 

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
