EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Result of AGM
BP p.l.c.
Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025 poll results
BP p.l.c. held its AGM on 17 April 2025 and announces the results of the voting below.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.
* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares as at 15 April 2025 (being the time at which shareholders had to be on the Company's shareholder register in order to be eligible to vote): 16,031,310,455. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.
** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.
*** On 4 April 2025, bp announced that the board of directors had initiated a succession process to select a new chair, after Helge Lund informed the board of his intention to step down in due course. The succession process is well underway. Whilst it progresses, the board will continue to consult with its shareholders to understand the reason behind the result for resolution 3 on the re-election of Helge Lund and will provide an update on the views received from shareholders and the actions taken within six months of today's meeting.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
17.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2120574 17.04.2025 CET/CEST
