WKN DE: DTR0CK / ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

04.08.2025 10:17:53

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

04.08.2025 / 10:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 
Information on share buyback program - Final Report
 
In the time period from 28 July 2025 until and including 01 August 2025, a number of 407,452 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
28 July 2025 75,000 44.0269 3,302,017.50 XETRA
29 July 2025 74,887 43.5681 3,262,684.30 XETRA
30 July 2025 100,000 43.1383 4,313,830.00 XETRA
31 July 2025 100,000 43.0958 4,309,580.00 XETRA
01 August 2025 57,565 40.4039 2,325,850.50 XETRA
 
With these purchases the share buyback program is completed. The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 01 August 2025 amounts to 57,351,483 shares. The average purchase price per share was EUR 34,8726. This results in a total amount of EUR 1.999.994.749,66.
 
 
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.
 
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
 
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 04 August 2025
 
Daimler Truck Holding AG
 
The Board of Management
 

 


04.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2178938  04.08.2025 CET/CEST

