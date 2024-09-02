EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

02.09.2024 / 16:20 CET/CEST

Information on share buyback program

02 September 2024

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 26 August 2024 until and including 30 August 2024, a number of 353,291 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 26 Aug 2024 50,539 38.3350 1,937,412.57 27 Aug 2024 282,709 38.5639 10,902,361.61 28 Aug 2024 0 - 0.00 29 Aug 2024 5,148 38.4547 197,964.80 30 Aug 2024 14,895 39.0609 581,812.11

Total 353,291 38.5505 13,619,551.09

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 30 August 2024 amounts to 8,687,443 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.