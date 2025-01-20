EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

20.01.2025 16:53:32

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

20.01.2025 / 16:53 CET/CEST
Information on share buyback program

20 January 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 13 January 2025 until and including 17 January 2025, a number of 203,288 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
13 Jan 2025 170,133 33.4595 5,692,565.11
14 Jan 2025 13,654 33.3505 455,367.73
15 Jan 2025 5,428 33.5265 181,981.84
16 Jan 2025 14,073 34.5752 486,576.79
17 Jan 2025 0 - 0.00
 
Total		 203,288 33.5312 6,816,491.47

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 03 December 2024 until and including 17 January 2025 amounts to 4,793,248 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
