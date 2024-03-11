EQS-CMS: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

11.03.2024 11:20:05

11.03.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

In the time period from 06 March 2024 until and including 08 March 2024, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 260,162 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 04 March 2024.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR)
06-03-2024 127,798 17.2648
07-03-2024 88,548 17.0274
08-03-2024 43,816 17.0424

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2024 until and including 08 March 2024 amounts to 260,162 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 11 March 2024

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board


