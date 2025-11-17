EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 24th Interim Report

freenet AG



17.11.2025 / 10:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 24th Interim Report

On 4 June 2025, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 3 June 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback programme 2025).

Between 10 November 2025 and 12 November 2025, a total of 18,299 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 10 November 2025 to 12 November 2025, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 10.11.2025 7,342 27.7720 203,902.02 11.11.2025 7,449 27.7329 206,582.37 12.11.2025 3,508 27.8886 97,833.21 Total 18,299 27.7784 508,317.60

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 4 June 2025 up to, and including, 12 November 2025 amounts to 2,166,964.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).

Hamburg, November 2025

freenet AG

The Executive Board