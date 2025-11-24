EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from November 17, 2025 to November 21, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,300,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 17 November 2025 10,000 40.2658 402,657.75 AQEU 17 November 2025 70,000 40.2614 2,818,300.46 CEUX 17 November 2025 10,000 40.2656 402,655.68 TQEX 17 November 2025 160,000 40.2752 6,444,031.22 XETA 18 November 2025 10,000 39.5123 395,123.30 AQEU 18 November 2025 80,000 39.5018 3,160,140.81 CEUX 18 November 2025 10,000 39.5062 395,062.03 TQEX 18 November 2025 150,000 39.5108 5,926,614.42 XETA 19 November 2025 10,000 39.7827 397,827.14 AQEU 19 November 2025 80,000 39.7867 3,182,932.84 CEUX 19 November 2025 10,000 39.7840 397,840.31 TQEX 19 November 2025 150,000 39.7856 5,967,846.03 XETA 20 November 2025 10,000 39.7568 397,568.29 AQEU 20 November 2025 80,000 39.7568 3,180,546.55 CEUX 20 November 2025 10,000 39.7687 397,687.49 TQEX 20 November 2025 150,000 39.7573 5,963,601.02 XETA 21 November 2025 9,769 39.9362 390,137.04 AQEU 21 November 2025 110,000 39.9414 4,393,551.00 CEUX 21 November 2025 9,758 39.9356 389,691.50 TQEX 21 November 2025 170,473 39.9388 6,808,492.95 XETA

A total of 8,007,783 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.