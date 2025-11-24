Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

Fresenius Medical Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

24.11.2025 17:20:03

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

24.11.2025 / 17:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from November 17, 2025 to November 21, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,300,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
17 November 2025 10,000 40.2658 402,657.75 AQEU
17 November 2025 70,000 40.2614 2,818,300.46 CEUX
17 November 2025 10,000 40.2656 402,655.68 TQEX
17 November 2025 160,000 40.2752 6,444,031.22 XETA
18 November 2025 10,000 39.5123 395,123.30 AQEU
18 November 2025 80,000 39.5018 3,160,140.81 CEUX
18 November 2025 10,000 39.5062 395,062.03 TQEX
18 November 2025 150,000 39.5108 5,926,614.42 XETA
19 November 2025 10,000 39.7827 397,827.14 AQEU
19 November 2025 80,000 39.7867 3,182,932.84 CEUX
19 November 2025 10,000 39.7840 397,840.31 TQEX
19 November 2025 150,000 39.7856 5,967,846.03 XETA
20 November 2025 10,000 39.7568 397,568.29 AQEU
20 November 2025 80,000 39.7568 3,180,546.55 CEUX
20 November 2025 10,000 39.7687 397,687.49 TQEX
20 November 2025 150,000 39.7573 5,963,601.02 XETA
21 November 2025 9,769 39.9362 390,137.04 AQEU
21 November 2025 110,000 39.9414 4,393,551.00 CEUX
21 November 2025 9,758 39.9356 389,691.50 TQEX
21 November 2025 170,473 39.9388 6,808,492.95 XETA

A total of 8,007,783 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


24.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2235192  24.11.2025 CET/CEST

