EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

10.11.2025 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 3 November 2025 until and including 7 November 2025, a total number of 80,204 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 03/11/2025 142 100.2000 TQEX 04/11/2025 7,856 99.1792 CEUX 04/11/2025 2,503 99.2127 TQEX 04/11/2025 4,524 98.9098 XETA 05/11/2025 4 100.1000 CEUX 05/11/2025 645 99.2692 TQEX 05/11/2025 723 99.3913 XETA 06/11/2025 2,057 98.5820 CEUX 06/11/2025 1,365 98.5204 TQEX 06/11/2025 1,385 98.4800 XETA 07/11/2025 30,433 92.6867 CEUX 07/11/2025 4,791 92.8550 TQEX 07/11/2025 23,776 92.7659 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 7 November 2025 therefore amounts to 658,138 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 10 November 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board