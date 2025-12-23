Scout24 Aktie
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
On 22 December 2025, a total number of 3,463 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 22 December 2025 therefore amounts to 990,958 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.
Berlin, 23 December 2025
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|11.12.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.12.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.11.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.25
|Scout24 Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|85,85
|0,18%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhe vor Weihnachten: Dow stabil -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag geht es angesichts der anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertage am heimischen Aktienmarkt eher ruhig zu, während der deutsche leitindex zulegt. Der Dow bewegt sich am Dienstag wenig. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.