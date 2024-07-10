|
10.07.2024 11:09:20
EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Kim Schindelhauer, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92871 10.07.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SEmehr Nachrichten
|
11.07.24
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX steigt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|TecDAX-Titel AIXTRON SE-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem AIXTRON SE-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Kim Schindelhauer, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.07.24
|EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Kim Schindelhauer, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: AIXTRON SE gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)