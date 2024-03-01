EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Alexander Isola, Purchase, financed as part of a Lombard loan



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.03.2024 / 10:44 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Alexander Last name(s): Isola





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Andritz AG

b) LEI

549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000730007





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, financed as part of a Lombard loan





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



56.487 EUR 1000 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



56.487 EUR 1000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

29/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





01.03.2024 CET/CEST





