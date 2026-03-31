Basler Aktie
WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008
|
31.03.2026 16:25:22
EQS-DD: Basler AG: Dr. Dietmar Ley, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104120 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Basler AG
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31.03.26
|EQS-DD: Basler AG: Dr. Dietmar Ley, buy (EQS Group)
|
31.03.26
|EQS-DD: Basler AG: Dr. Dietmar Ley, Kauf (EQS Group)
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31.03.26
|EQS-DD: Basler AG: Hardy Mehl, Kauf (EQS Group)
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31.03.26
|EQS-DD: Basler AG: Hardy Mehl, buy (EQS Group)
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31.03.26
|EQS-DD: Basler AG: Horst W. Garbrecht, buy (EQS Group)
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31.03.26
|EQS-DD: Basler AG: Horst W. Garbrecht, Kauf (EQS Group)
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30.03.26
|EQS-News: Basler veröffentlicht testierten Jahresabschluss 2025 inkl. Prognose für 2026 und fasst Dividendenbeschluss (EQS Group)
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30.03.26
|EQS-News: Basler publishes audited 2025 financial statements, including a forecast for 2026, and approves a dividend resolution (EQS Group)