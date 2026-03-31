EQS-DD: Basler AG: Dr. Dietmar Ley, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.03.2026 / 16:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Dietmar Last name(s): Ley

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Consultant

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Basler AG

b) LEI

5299006OKY4JQTOWH448

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.00 EUR 100,020.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.0000 EUR 100,020.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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