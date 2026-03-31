Basler Aktie

Basler für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008

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31.03.2026 16:25:22

EQS-DD: Basler AG: Dr. Dietmar Ley, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2026 / 16:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Ley

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Consultant

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.00 EUR 100,020.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.0000 EUR 100,020.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104120  31.03.2026 CET/CEST





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