EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Hina Nagarajan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) £4.075
Volume(s) 5,000
 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
5,000
 
£4.075
 
£20,375
 
e) Date of the transaction 6 September 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
