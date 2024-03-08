08.03.2024 15:07:48

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Dr. Tobias Meyer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2024 / 15:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
38.8350 EUR 32388.3900 EUR
38.8400 EUR 53327.3200 EUR
38.8450 EUR 57412.9100 EUR
38.8500 EUR 51087.7500 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.8433 EUR 194216.3700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com



 
