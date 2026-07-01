EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arthur Höld, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.07.2026 / 20:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Arthur Last name(s): Höld

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PUMA SE

b) LEI

529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000LB646F4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,010.00 EUR 101,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1,010.0000 EUR 101,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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