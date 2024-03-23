EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2024 / 15:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Gernot Last name(s): Hebestreit





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PVA TePla AG

b) LEI

5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007461006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.95 EUR 31920.0000 EUR



19.95 EUR 7980.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.9500 EUR 39900.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt Exchange MIC: XFRA





