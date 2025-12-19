PVA TePla Aktie

19.12.2025 21:08:01

EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Dr. Myriam Jahn, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2025 / 21:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Myriam
Last name(s): Jahn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.80 EUR 21,800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.8000 EUR 21,800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102598  19.12.2025 CET/CEST





