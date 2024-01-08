08.01.2024 18:23:51

EQS-DD: TUI AG: Mathias Kiep, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.01.2024 / 18:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Kiep

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
7.002 EUR 19766.65 EUR
7.004 EUR 5161.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.0024 EUR 24928.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




88719  08.01.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810431&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TUI AGmehr Nachrichten