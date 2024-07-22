EQS-News: Alexander Pollich takes over the CEO role at Porsche China

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Alexander Pollich takes over the CEO role at Porsche China



22.07.2024 / 08:59 CET/CEST

Stuttgart/Shanghai. On 1 September 2024 at the earliest, Alexander Pollich is moving to the Shanghai-based position of President and CEO Porsche China, Hong Kong and Macao. Over a period of more than 23 years with Porsche, Pollich has held a variety of management positions. Since 2018, he has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Deutschland GmbH. As an internationally experienced sales expert, Pollich will be responsible for the important Chinese sales market.

At the same time, his predecessor in China, Michael Kirsch, will be moving to another position of responsibility within the Group. Details of this will be disclosed at a later date.

Along with Porsche’s home market in Germany, Pollich, 57, was also successful in developing the Porsche business in Canada and the UK, where he was CEO of those markets. Before that, the business administration (BA) and economics graduate worked in the Porsche strategy department before setting up the global sales network development for the brand. “We are delighted to have secured Alexander Pollich – a proven and experienced sales professional – for the Chinese market, which is particularly challenging at this time. He will further strengthen the attractiveness of the Porsche brand in China,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing. “At the same time, we would like to thank Michael Kirsch for his great work for Porsche in China over the past two years.”

In addition to safeguarding the current operative Porsche business, Pollich’s principal tasks will include the implementation of a value-oriented and brand-appropriate growth strategy for the Chinese market. Beyond this, his focus will be on an even more intensive collaboration with the local dealer partners as well as the further optimisation of the internal processes and structures.

Until the appointment of Pollich’s successor, the German market will be provisionally managed by Karsten Sohns, CFO of Porsche Deutschland GmbH since 2008, and Thomas Illner, COO of Porsche Deutschland GmbH.