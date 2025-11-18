Nordex Aktie

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

18.11.2025 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 77 MW contract for Schneifelhöhe wind farm – green energy for Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group secures 77 MW contract for Schneifelhöhe wind farm – green energy for Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany

18.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 18. November 2025. The Nordex Group has received a new order in Germany from Energieversorgung Mittelrhein (evm), together with Stadtwerke Karlsruhe and Thüga Erneuerbare Energien: For the 77 MW Schneifelhöhe wind farm, Nordex will install eleven N163/6.X wind turbines. The Nordex Group will also be responsible for maintenance of the turbines under a 20-year full-service contract.

The Schneifelhöhe project is being developed on the forested Schneifel ridge in the Bitburg-Prüm district of Rhineland-Palatinate. The Delta4000 turbines, each with a nominal output of 7 MW and hub heights of 164 meters, take advantage of excellent wind conditions at an altitude of 630 to 670 meters above sea level.

Construction on site began in October 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2027.

"We are very pleased to be making another important contribution to the energy transition in Rhineland-Palatinate with this project and to sustainably strengthen the region's security of energy supply," said Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. "For this order, we are working in partnership with the region's leading utility Energieversorgung Mittelrhein (evm), Stadtwerke Karlsruhe, and Thüga Erneuerbare Energien. Our state-of-the-art Delta4000 turbines, specially designed for the region's wind conditions, will be used. This means our customers benefit from innovative technology combined with reliable partnership, enabling sustainable, forward-looking energy supply for the local people."

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

 

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


18.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2231086

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231086  18.11.2025 CET/CEST

