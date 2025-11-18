Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
18.11.2025 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 77 MW contract for Schneifelhöhe wind farm – green energy for Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 18. November 2025. The Nordex Group has received a new order in Germany from Energieversorgung Mittelrhein (evm), together with Stadtwerke Karlsruhe and Thüga Erneuerbare Energien: For the 77 MW Schneifelhöhe wind farm, Nordex will install eleven N163/6.X wind turbines. The Nordex Group will also be responsible for maintenance of the turbines under a 20-year full-service contract.
The Schneifelhöhe project is being developed on the forested Schneifel ridge in the Bitburg-Prüm district of Rhineland-Palatinate. The Delta4000 turbines, each with a nominal output of 7 MW and hub heights of 164 meters, take advantage of excellent wind conditions at an altitude of 630 to 670 meters above sea level.
Construction on site began in October 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2027.
"We are very pleased to be making another important contribution to the energy transition in Rhineland-Palatinate with this project and to sustainably strengthen the region's security of energy supply," said Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. "For this order, we are working in partnership with the region's leading utility Energieversorgung Mittelrhein (evm), Stadtwerke Karlsruhe, and Thüga Erneuerbare Energien. Our state-of-the-art Delta4000 turbines, specially designed for the region's wind conditions, will be used. This means our customers benefit from innovative technology combined with reliable partnership, enabling sustainable, forward-looking energy supply for the local people."
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
18.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2231086
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2231086 18.11.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|17.11.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.11.25
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
