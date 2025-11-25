Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
25.11.2025 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group wins new order from Grupo Enhol for 34 MW for the repowering of a wind farm in Spain
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 25 November 2025. The Nordex Group has secured a new order from its long-standing customer Grupo Enhol for the supply and installation of six N163/5.X wind turbines in Navarra, Spain. The repowering project Caparroso will have a total installed capacity of 34.2 MW. Nordex will also provide a 20-year Premium Service, ensuring reliable operations and maximum energy output for Grupo Enhol.
The wind farm, situated close to the village of Caparroso, represents a further achievement in the ongoing collaboration between Nordex Group and Grupo Enhol, following the earlier installations at the Abilitas (41.6 MW), Cabanillas (56.5 MW), and Pestriz (52.8 MW) wind farms in Navarra. Installation work is set to commence in July 2026, with commissioning anticipated by February 2027.
Towers, blades, and nacelles for the Caparroso project will be manufactured in Spain, while hubs and drive train components will be produced in Germany. This supply footprint is supporting the aim of the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility: The Caparroso repowering project is financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, established by Regulation (EU) 2021/241 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 February 2021. This support is provided under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, as part of the NextGenerationEU initiative funded by the European Union.
“Our advanced turbine technology and manufacturing capabilities are essential for supporting the region’s energy transition and the goals of the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility,” says Francisco Cejudo, Director Sales Spain at Nordex Group. “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Grupo Enhol and support Navarra’s leadership in renewable energy with the delivery of our technology.”
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
25.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2235130
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2235130 25.11.2025 CET/CEST
