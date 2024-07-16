EQS-News: Porsche doubles the size of the model range for the all-electric Macan

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Power consumption combined: 19.8 – 17.0 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km;

CO 2 class: A



Macan 4 (WLTP)

Power consumption combined: 21.1 – 17.9 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km;

CO 2 class: A



Macan 4S (WLTP)

Power consumption combined: 20.7 – 17.7 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km;

CO 2 class: A



Macan Turbo (WLTP)

Power consumption combined: 20.7 – 18.8 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km;

CO 2 class: A



First rear-wheel-drive Macan delivers high efficiency

New Macan 4S with up to 380 kW (516 PS) of overboost power

Off-road design package increases everyday usability

Upgrade of the Porsche Driver Experience

The new Porsche Macan with rear-wheel drive is available immediately as the new point of entry to the all-electric SUV model series. It is exceptionally efficient, offering a combined WLTP range of up to 641 kilometres. The new Macan 4S features up to 380 kW (516 PS) and is positioned at the higher-powered end of the model programme. A new off-road design package is also available for all Macan models. Additionally, the Porsche Driver Experience has been comprehensively updated. Porsche doubles the size of the model range for the all-electric Macan



Stuttgart. Porsche has doubled the size of the model range for its first all-electric SUV. While the focus for the rear-wheel-drive Macan was primarily on high efficiency and range, the new Macan 4S will fill the gap between the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo. Like the models introduced at the start of 2024, the 4S is equipped with the electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) system, which distributes the drive power between the front and rear axles around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel-drive system.



Macan: 100 kWh battery and highly efficient power electronics

The new Macan entry model to the all-electric SUV world of Porsche also gets its energy from a high-voltage battery with a gross energy content of 100 kWh. Propulsion is provided exclusively by the rear-axle motor that is used in the Macan 4, with a diameter of 210 millimetres, an active length of 200 mm and output of 250 kW (340 PS). The electric motor has a 480-amp pulse inverter (PWR) in which the highly efficient semiconductor material silicon carbide (SiC) is used to provide higher efficiency. It significantly reduces switching losses in the PWR and enables higher switching frequencies. In combination with Launch Control, the Macan produces up to 265 kW (360 PS) of overboost power, and the maximum torque is 563 Nm. From a standing start, the car reaches the 100 km/h mark in 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 220 km/h. By forgoing all-wheel drive, the Macan is 110 kilograms lighter than the Macan 4 and therefore requires less electricity for propulsion. This results in a combined WLTP range of up to 641 km.



Macan 4S: powerful electric motors and PASM as standard

The Macan 4S has a new rear-axle motor and a powerful 600-amp SiC pulse inverter. The electric motor has a diameter of 230 millimetres and an active length of 150 millimetres. Together with the front-axle motor also used in the Macan 4 and the Turbo, this results in a system output of 330 kW (448 PS) with a short power overboost to up to 380 kW (516 PS). With Launch Control, the maximum torque is 820 Nm. The performance figures are correspondingly impressive: with Launch Control, the Macan 4S makes the standard sprint from 0 – 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h. It has a combined WLTP range of up to 606 km. The Macan 4S is equipped with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. The adaptive air suspension with levelling system and height adjustment, the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the rear-axle steering allow the chassis to be further optimised for increased performance and comfort.



The two new models have all the qualities of the second generation of the Macan, including the progressive, timeless design with range-optimised aerodynamics (c w = 0.25). The 800-volt architecture of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) enables a DC charging capacity of up to 270 kW. The high-voltage battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent within around 21 minutes at a suitable fast-charging station.



New colour, new wheels, new off-road design package

A new exterior colour, Slate Grey Neo, is now available for all Macan models. A 20-inch Macan S wheel has been added to the wheel portfolio. A new off-road design package is also optionally available for all models, further improving the everyday usability of the Macan. Rough dirt roads and particularly steep climbs and descents can be mastered even more easily than before. The altered geometry of the front bumper has increased the approach angle to up to 17.4 degrees, depending on the model (with the air suspension at a specifically raised level). In combination with the adaptive air suspension, the off-road design package also increases the ground clearance by 10 mm to 195 mm at the normal setting.



Porsche offers the package in two colours: in Vesuvius Grey and in the exterior colour. The front bumper, side skirts, diffuser panels and roof railings are then painted accordingly. Matching 21-inch off-road design wheels in Vesuvius Grey are also offered. For customers who pick the off-road design package variant in the car’s exterior colour, the side blades are also painted in the same colour. The roof railings can be ordered in Black, Silver or Turbonite (Turbo only).



For the Macan, Macan 4 and Macan 4S, the off-road front bumper with an inlay in Vesuvius Grey is also available separately. The approach angle increases as with the off-road design package.



Porsche Driver Experience with new design and new function

With the electrification of the Macan, Porsche has introduced a completely new display and control system into its successful SUV model. The Porsche Driver Experience offers a mix of digital and analogue elements. These include an instrument cluster with a 12.6-inch curved display, a 10.9-inch passenger display, a head-up display with augmented reality technology, and ambient lighting with a communication light. Porsche has once again completely upgraded the design of the screens for all Macan models. It now comprises an emotional welcoming animation, an updated state-of-the-art look, and the new Themes app which can be used to adjust the background colour of the displays and the ambient lighting to match the exterior colour, with twelve colours to choose from.



The two new Macan models are available to order now and will be delivered to customers in the second half of the year. Prices including VAT and country-specific equipment start in Germany at 80,700 Euros for the Macan and 90,700 Euros for the Macan 4S.



All new vehicles offered by Porsche are type-approved according to WLTP. Official NEDC values derived from WLTP values are no longer available for new vehicles as of 1 January 2023 and can therefore not be provided.



