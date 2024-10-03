EQS-News: RBI: Results of the Tender Offer by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

03.10.2024 / 13:43 CET/CEST

RBI: Results of the Tender Offer by Raiffeisen Bank International AG



Vienna, 3 October 2024. On 25 September 2024, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (“the Bank”) invited eligible holders (the "Noteholders") of its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 Subordinated Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Reset Notes due March 2030 (ISIN: XS2049823763) (the "Notes") to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash (the "Tender Offer").



The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on 2 October 2024.



The Bank has accepted for purchase EUR 309,100,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.



The settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 4 October 2024.



The Bank will pay accrued and unpaid interest on each Note tendered for purchase by a Noteholder and accepted by the Bank from and including the interest payment date immediately preceding the settlement date to but excluding the settlement date, determined in accordance with the conditions of the Notes.



Notes purchased by the Bank pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the remaining aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes will be EUR 190,900,000.



For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com



