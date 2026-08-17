EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma advances climate action with updated science-based climate targets

EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): ESG

SCHOTT Pharma advances climate action with updated science-based climate targets



17.08.2026 / 17:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SCHOTT Pharma advances climate action with updated science-based climate targets

SCHOTT Group's updated climate targets, including the business scope of SCHOTT Pharma, have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company continues to focus on sourcing Energy Attribute Certificates from renewable energies, energy efficiency, technological innovation, and emission reductions across the value chain.

Updated Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions target strengthens focus on measurably reducing emissions in the value chain.

SCHOTT Pharma, a pioneer in drug containment solutions and delivery systems, reaffirms its commitment to science-based climate action following the validation of SCHOTT Group's updated climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company will continue to contribute to achieving these targets as part of its sustainability strategy.

"While our commitment to climate action remains unchanged, the updated Scope 3 emissions target enables us to prioritize actions in a more impact-oriented way and focus on the emission reductions that matter most across our value chain," said Reinhard Mayer, CFO of SCHOTT Pharma.

Advancing from commitment to impact

Climate action has been a strategic priority for SCHOTT Pharma for many years. As a research-driven company, SCHOTT Pharma believes that climate targets should evolve in line with scientific developments, technological progress, and internationally recognized standards.

The updated SBTi target framework of the SCHOTT Group builds on the existing climate strategy and maintains the previously validated Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction target. At the same time, it introduces an updated approach to Scope 3 emissions, focusing on absolute emission reductions across the value chain.

Placing absolute Scope 3 emissions at the center of the updated framework enables prioritizing measures based on their emission reduction potential. This shifts the focus from supplier commitments to concrete product and process improvements across the value chain. As a result, decarbonization efforts can be directed toward the most relevant sources of emissions, including those beyond direct suppliers.

With the successful validation of the updated science-based targets framework, SCHOTT Group and SCHOTT Pharma discontinue their previous internal goal of “climate neutral by 2030”, which was focused on Scope 1 and 2 only and included compensation as a key component.

Aligned with science-based climate action

The updated validation confirms that SCHOTT Group's climate targets are aligned with SBTi requirements. As science-based targets, they are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement and support efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Following the organizational boundary principles defined by the Science Based Targets initiative, the validation process has been carried out at SCHOTT Group level. SCHOTT Pharma will contribute to SCHOTT Group’s science-based targets and is committed to achieving them through targeted decarbonization measures across its operations and value chain.

The validated targets of the SCHOTT Group retain the existing commitment to reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 46.2% by fiscal year 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline. In addition, they introduce an absolute Scope 3 target, committing to a 27.5% reduction in GHG emissions from value chain categories with the greatest climate impact for the SCHOTT Group over the same period. These include purchased goods and services (Scope 3.1), fuel- and energy-related activities (Scope 3.3), and the processing of sold products (Scope 3.10).

Decarbonization at the core of the corporate strategy

SCHOTT Pharma continues to pursue a broad portfolio of decarbonization initiatives across its global operations and value chains. The company has sourced Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) from renewable energies for its global manufacturing network since 2021.

In addition, SCHOTT Pharma continuously improves energy efficiency across its manufacturing processes and site infrastructure and explores integration of new technology approaches. At its site in Switzerland for example, SCHOTT Pharma has switched its technology for generation of Water for Injection (WFI) from conventional distillation-based to an advanced membrane-based system. The new technology eliminates the high fuel demand associated with conventional distillation and relies primarily on electricity and heat recovery instead of natural gas. At the same time, water efficiency is improved from typically 70% to more than 90%, while maintaining full compliance with stringent pharmaceutical quality and regulatory requirements.

SCHOTT Pharma also works closely with suppliers and customers to identify opportunities for lowering emissions throughout the value chain. This includes collaboration on renewable energy sourcing, material efficiency, circular economy approaches for secondary packaging, and product carbon footprint transparency.

For pharmaceutical containment solutions made from glass, emissions associated with the production of pharmaceutical glass tubing represent a significant share of the overall carbon footprint. Consequently, innovations within the SCHOTT Group's tubing business, including new low-emission melting technologies, play an important role in reducing the Scope 3.1 emissions associated with future pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

In sourcing decisions, SCHOTT Pharma evaluates suppliers’ climate targets and renewable electricity sourcing. Through the industry initiative Energize, SCHOTT and SCHOTT Pharma support suppliers in their decarbonization efforts by facilitating access to expertise, resources, and renewable electricity procurement opportunities. The company also participates in collaborations such as Alliance to Zero to help advance decarbonization across the healthcare value chain.

More information about SCHOTT Pharma's sustainability initiatives and climate actions is available at: https://www.schott-pharma.com/en/about-us/sustainability/climate-action

About SCHOTT Pharma

Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs containment solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 30,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 5,000 people from over 65 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global health. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs. In the fiscal year 2025, the company generated revenue of EUR 986 million. SCHOTT Pharma has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2023 and is part of the SCHOTT Group, a company of the Carl Zeiss Foundation, whose purpose is to promote research and teaching in the STEM fields of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, and technology. Further information at www.schott-pharma.com

Press contact:

Lea Kaiser

Communications Manager

+49 (0)6131/66-4073

lea.kaiser@schott.com