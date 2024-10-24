EQS-News: Siltronic closes Q3 2024 in line with expectations

EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Siltronic closes Q3 2024 in line with expectations



24.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press release Siltronic AG

Einsteinstrasse 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com Siltronic closes Q3 2024 in line with expectations - Sales in the first nine months of 2024 declined 9.1 percent compared to the previous year; Q3 increased 1.7 percent q-o-q to EUR 357.3 million - EBITDA margin remains solid at 25.7 percent after nine months (Q3 2024: 25.0 percent) - Guidance for 2024 confirmed: Sales in the high single-digit percentage range below previous year; delayed customer qualifications for the new fab in Singapore lead to a slight adjustment of the EBITDA margin to a range of 24 to 26 percent Munich, Germany, October 24, 2024 – As expected, the business performance of Siltronic AG (MDAX/TecDAX: WAF) in Q3 2024 was characterized by subdued demand from the semiconductor industry. “In a persistently challenging market environment, we have delivered solid quarterly results. Consequently, we can confirm our guidance for the full year 2024. However, it remains uncertain when chip manufacturers' inventories will return to normal levels,” commented Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic AG on the developments. Business Development in Q3 2024 Change Change Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 to Q2 Q3 to Q3 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Sales In EUR million 357.3 351.3 349.1 6.0 8.2 1,052.2 1,157.2 –105.0 in % 1.7 2.3 –9.1 Cost of sales In EUR million –288.1 –280.7 –273.4 –7.4 –14.7 –842.3 –864.2 21.9 in % 2.6 5.4 –2.5 Gross profit In EUR million 69.2 70.6 75.7 –1.4 –6.5 209.9 293.0 –83.1 in % –2.0 –8.6 –28.4 Gross margin in % 19.4 20.1 21.7 20.0 25.3 EBITDA In EUR million 89.4 90.6 99.1 –1.2 –9.7 270.7 342.8 –72.1 in % –1.4 –9.8 –21.0 EBITDA margin in % 25.0 25.8 28.4 25.7 29.6 Depreciation, amortization and impairment less reversals thereof In EUR million –60.5 –57.6 –52.7 –2.8 –7.8 –172.9 –148.3 –24.7 EBIT In EUR million 28.9 33.0 46.4 –4.1 –17.5 97.8 194.5 –96.7 in % –12.4 –37.7 –49.7 EBIT margin in % 8.1 9.4 13.3 9.3 16.8 Financial result In EUR million –6.6 –6.8 -1.7 0.2 –4.9 –16.5 1.7 –18.2 Result before income taxes In EUR million 22.3 26.2 44.7 –3.9 –22.4 81.3 196.2 –114.9 in % –14.8 –50.1 –58.6 Income taxes In EUR million –3.5 –3.8 –9.6 0.3 6.1 –12.5 –27.2 14.7 Tax rate in % 16 15 21 15 14 Result for the period In EUR million 18.8 22.4 35.1 –3.6 –16.3 68.8 169.0 –100.2 in % –16.0 –46.4 –59.3 Earnings per share in EUR 0.60 0.73 1.10 –0.13 –0.50 2.19 5.13 –2.94 Siltronic generated sales of EUR 357.3 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 1.7 percent compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2024: EUR 351.3 million). This is due to an increase in wafer area sold, which was partially offset by opposing product mix effects. After nine months, the company reported sales of EUR 1,052.2 million, a decrease of 9.1 percent year-on-year (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 1,157.2 million). This was mainly due to the lower wafer area sold. In addition, product mix-, price- and FX effects also had a slightly negative impact. Cost of sales increased by 2.6 percent in Q3 2024 compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to higher wafer area sold and a moderate increase in depreciation. For the first nine months of 2024, cost of sales decreased by 2.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The disproportionate decline compared to sales is primarily due to a reduced dilution of fixed costs and higher depreciation. As a result, the gross profit fell by EUR 1.4 million compared to the previous quarter and from January to September 2024 by EUR 83.1 million compared to the previous year. The gross margin fell from 25.3 percent to 20.0 percent year-on-year. EBITDA in Q3 was EUR 89.4 million and thus on the level of the previous quarter (Q2 2024: EUR 90.6 million). The EBITDA margin remained at a solid level of 25.0 percent (Q2 2024: 25.8 percent). After nine months, Siltronic reported an EBITDA of EUR 270.7 million (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 342.8 million) and an EBITDA margin of 25.7 percent (Q1-Q3 2023: 29.6 percent). Due to the lower EBITDA and higher depreciation, EBIT amounted to EUR 28.9 million in Q3 (Q2 2024: EUR 33.0 million) and to EUR 97.8 million after the first nine months (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 194.5 million). Net profit for the quarter was EUR 18.8 million (Q2 2024: EUR 22.4 million) and earnings per share were EUR 0.60 (Q2 2024: EUR 0.73). Net income for the period from January to September was EUR 68.8 million (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 169.0 million) and earnings per share of EUR 2.19 after EUR 5.13 in the same period of the previous year. Investment activity continues to shape assets and financial position; successful refinancing attracts strong investor interest In EUR million Sep. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change Equity 2,191.1 2,099.7 91.4 Provisions for pensions 138.9 146.0 –7.1 Customer prepayments 503.7 542.5 –38.8 Loan liabilties 996.2 785.1 211.1 Lease liabilities 132.7 109.5 23.2 Other provisions and liabillities 215.0 184.2 30.8 Non-current liabilities 1,986.5 1,767.3 219.2 With an equity ratio of 47.1 percent as of September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 46.6 percent), Siltronic continues to maintain a good balance sheet quality. Loan liabilities increased mainly due to the partial draw of a loan. Additionally a promissory note loan was successfully placed in September and paid out in early October. At roughly EUR 370 million, the original issue volume was significantly exceeded. “We are pleased with the high level of interest in this transaction. The strong demand is a demonstration of the promissory note loan investors' trust in the company” adds Claudia Schmitt, CFO of Siltronic AG. In EUR million Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Change Cash flow from operating activities 241.0 324.3 –83.3 Proceeds/payments for capital expenditure

including intangible assets, incl. Investment Grants –565.1 –904.6 339.5 Free cash flow –324.1 –580.3 256.2 Cash-effective change in prepayments 6.4 –51.0 57.4 Net cash flow –317.7 –631.3 313.6 Proceeds/payments for capital expenditure

including intangible assets, incl. Investment Grants –565.1 –904.6 339.5 Proceeds/payments for securities and fixed-term deposits –54.8 499.4 –554.2 Cash flow from investing activities –619.9 –405.2 –214.7 Cash flow from operating activities for the period January to September 2024 decreased by EUR 83.3 million compared to the previous year. This was mainly due to the lower EBITDA and the change in prepayments. In the same period of the previous year, there was a significant net inflow, while in the first nine months of the financial year there was a net outflow of prepayments. Despite a noticable reduction in capex during the year, cash outflows for capex remained at a high level of EUR 565.1 million, mainly due to the construction of the new 300 mm fab in Singapore. Accordingly, net cash flow, which excludes cash inflows and outflows from prepayments, was negative as expected at EUR -317.7 million (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR -631.3 million). In EUR million Sep. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change Cash and cash equivalents –164.9 –386.2 221.3 Financial investments –125.8 –72.9 –52.9 Restricted long-term securities 2.5 2.2 0.3 Nominal value of loan liabilities including interest 1,027.3 812.6 214.7 Net financial debt 739.1 355.7 383.4 As a result, cash and cash equivalents and financial investments decreased by EUR 168.4 million to EUR 290.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. Siltronic thus reported net financial debt of EUR 739.1 million at the end of September 2024. Guidance 2024 confirmed As already communicated in the half-year report 2024, Siltronic AG's Executive Board expects sales to be in the high single-digit percentage range below the previous year. This is primarily due to the lower wafer area sold, as well as each slightly negative FX rate (EUR/USD 1.10), price- and product mix effects. The customer qualifications that are decisive for the start of depreciation of the new fab in Singapore have been delayed from the fourth quarter of 2024 into next year. As a result, depreciation of the new fab and other ramp costs that impact earnings will occur over the course of 2025. Accordingly, the full-year EBITDA margin guidance is adjusted to 24 to 26 percent. Depreciation and amortization for 2024 will therefore be lower and is expected to be between EUR 230 million and EUR 250 million. Capex including intangible assets remains unchanged and will be in the range of EUR 500 million to EUR 530 million. Despite the challenging market environment, the company anticipates a significant growth potential in the medium and long term. Key drivers of this growth are megatrends such as Artificial Intelligence, Digitization, and Electromobility. With its investments in expanding production capacity and improving the product mix, Siltronic is well-positioned to profitably support this growth. Overview of guidance changes Guidance

March 12, 2024

(Annual Report) Guidance

April 26, 2024

(Ad-hoc) Guidance

July 25, 2024

(Q2 2024) Guidance

October 24, 2024

(Q3 2024) EBITDA margin before ramp costs, in the region of the previous year; ramp costs will reduce the EBITDA margin by up to

3 percentage points compared to the

previous year

between 21 and

25 percent between 23 and

25 percent between 24 and

26 percent EBIT significant decline significant decline significant decline significant decline Net cash flow will significantly improve

compared to previous year, but remains

significantly negative will significantly improve

compared to previous year, but remains

significantly negative will significantly improve

compared to previous year, but remains

significantly negative will significantly

improve compared to previous year, but

remains significantly negative Sales in the region of the

previous year roughly 10 percent

below previous year in the high single-digit

percentage range

below previous year in the high single-digit

percentage range

below previous year Depreciation and amortization almost doubled

compared to the

previous year

below EUR 300 million below EUR 300 million between EUR 230 and 250 million Investments below EUR 600 million slightly below

EUR 550 million between EUR 500 and

530 million between EUR 500 and 530 million Siltronic AG – Key financial figures Q3 2024 Profit and Loss statement In EUR million Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q3 2023 Sales 1,052.2 1,157.2 357.3 351.3 343.5 349.1 EBITDA 270.7 342.8 89.4 90.6 90.8 99.1 EBITDA margin % 25.7 29.6 25.0 25.8 26.4 28.4 EBIT 97.8 194.5 28.9 33.0 36.0 46.4 EBIT margin % 9.3 16.8 8.1 9.4 10.5 13.3 Result for the period 68.8 169.0 18.8 22.4 27.7 35.1 Earnings per share EUR 2.19 5.13 0.60 0.73 0.86 1.10 Capital expenditure and net cash flow Capital expenditure including intangible assets 407.1 943.7 93.5 140.6 173.0 317.5 Net cash flow –317.7 –631.3 –65.0 –94.9 –157.9 –215.3 Statement of financial position In EUR million Sep. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Total assets 4,649.5 4,504.9 Equity 2,191.1 2,099.7 Equity ratio % 47.1 46.6 Net financial debt 739.1 355.7 Conference call for analysts and investors The Executive Board of Siltronic AG will hold a conference call with analysts and investors (in English only) on October 24, 2024 at 10:00 am (CEST). This call will be streamed via the Internet. The audio webcast will be available live as well as on demand on Siltronic’s website. The current investor presentation and the quarterly statement are also published on the Siltronic website. Contact: Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.:+49 (0)89 8564 3133

investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile: Siltronic AG is one of the world's leading producers of hyperpure silicon wafers and has been a partner to many major semiconductor manufacturers for decades. Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the USA. Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications - from computers and smartphones to electric cars and wind turbines. The international company is highly customer-oriented and focused on quality, precision, innovation and growth. Siltronic AG employs around 4,500 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDax stock market indices. Financial information – pursuant to IFRS, unaudited Siltronic AG – Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss In EUR million Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Sales 357.3 349.1 1,052.2 1,157.2 Cost of sales -288.1 -273.4 -842.3 -864.2 Gross profit 69.2 75.7 209.9 293.0 Selling expenses -7.9 -8.3 -24.4 -26.1 Research and development expenses -19.7 -21.4 -63.4 -64.3 General administration expenses -8.1 -8.4 -26.4 -26.0 Other operating income 13.8 30.1 63.0 101.0 Other operating expenses -18.4 -21.3 -60.9 -83.1 Operating result 28.9 46.4 97.8 194.5 Interest income 2.5 6.3 8.8 18.7 Interest expenses -7.6 -6.7 -20.2 -15.1 Other financial result -1.5 -1.3 -5.1 -1.9 Financial result -6.6 -1.7 -16.5 1.7 Result before income tax 22.3 44.7 81.3 196.2 Income taxes -3.5 -9.6 -12.5 -27.2 Result for the period 18.8 35.1 68.8 169.0 of which attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders 17.9 33.1 65.4 154.1 attributable to non-controlling interests 0.9 2 3.4 14.9 Earnings per share in EUR (basic/diluted) 0.60 1.10 2.19 5.13 Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In EUR million Sep. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Intangible assets 31.3 22.2 Property, plant and equipment 3,598.8 3,318.8 Right-of-use assets 142.0 120.3 Securities and fixed-term deposits 2.5 2.2 Other financial assets 0.2 0.6 Other non-financial assets 14.0 17.2 Deferred tax assets 22.3 18.0 Non-current assets 3,811.1 3,499.3 Inventories 304.6 300.8 Trade receivables 165.6 162.4 Contract assets 12.4 12.2 Securities and fixed-term deposits 123.3 70.7 Other financial assets 17.7 18.9 Other non-financial assets 47.6 52.2 Income tax receivables 2.3 2.2 Cash and cash equivalents 164.9 386.2 Current assets 838.4 1,005.6 Total assets 4,649.5 4,504.9 Subscribed capital 120.0 120.0 Capital reserves 974.6 974.6 Retained earnings and net Group result 797.6 768.1 Other equity items 96.3 41.7 Equity attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders 1,988.5 1,904.4 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 202.6 195.3 Equity 2,191.1 2,099.7 Provisions for pensions 138.9 146.0 Other provisions 64.3 65.7 Liabilities for income taxes 2.6 2.6 Deferred tax liabilities 3.4 2.5 Customer prepayments 503.7 542.5 Loan liabilities 996.2 785.1 Lease liabilities 132.7 109.5 Other financial liabilites 0.5 0.1 Other non-financial liabilities 144.2 113.3 Non-current liabilities 1,986.5 1,767.3 Other provisions 9.5 8.3 Liabilities for income taxes 14.7 21.7 Trade liabilities 253.5 452.5 Customer prepayments 71.2 46.3 Loan liabilities 11.6 3.9 Lease liabilities 6.7 6.1 Other financial liabilites 51.6 44.6 Other non-financial liabilities 53.1 54.5 Current liabilites 471.9 637.9 Total liabilities 2,458.4 2,405.2 Total equity and liabilities 4,649.5 4,504.9 Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In EUR million Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Result for the period 18.8 35.1 68.8 169.0 Depreciation / amortization of nun-current assets, including impairment losses and reversals thereof 60.5 52.6 172.9 148.3 Other non-cash expenses and income –1.4 2.7 –6.7 1.1 Result from disposal of non-current assets 0.4 1.1 1.2 2.0 Interest income 5.1 0.4 11.4 –3.6 Interest paid –7.4 –3.4 –26.6 –18.3 Interest received 2.4 6.0 20.2 19.6 Tax expense 3.5 9.6 12.5 27.2 Taxes paid –1.4 –7.7 –10.8 –37.7 Changes in inventories 1.9 –6.9 –2.2 –28.0 Changes in trade receivables –20.4 –20.2 –0.6 2.1 Changes in contract assets 3.8 3.6 –0.1 2.1 Changes in other assets 16.1 0.7 –4.2 –22.5 Changes in provisions 5.6 3.4 22.4 7.1 Changes in trade liabilities –4.2 0.3 –10.2 0.1 Changes in other liabilities 5.6 23.7 –0.6 4.8 Changes in customer prepayments –19.3 –7.9 –6.4 51.0 Cash flow from operating activities 69.6 93.1 241.0 324.3 Payments for capital expenditure (including intangible assets) –154.0 –316.4 –597.5 –904.7 Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.1 Proceeds from Investment Grants – – 32.0 – Payments for securities and fixed-term deposits –66.9 –14.3 –222.2 –164.4 Proceeds from securities and fixed-term deposits 57.0 89.3 167.4 663.8 Cash flow from investing activities –163.8 –241.3 –619.9 –405.2 Dividends – – –36.0 –90.0 Repayment portion of lease liability –1.8 –1.6 –5.6 –4.6 Proceeds from loans 50.0 139.1 200.0 139.1 Cash flow from financing activities 48.2 137.5 158.4 44.5 Changes due to exchange-rate fluctuations –0.7 3.0 –0.8 –2.8 Changes in cash and cash equivalents –46.7 –7.7 –221.3 –39.2 at the beginning of the period 211.6 457.2 386.2 488.7 at the end of the period 164.9 449.5 164.9 449.5 Additional financial information In EUR million Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 69.6 93.1 241.0 324.3 Cash-effective changes in prepayments 19.3 7.9 6.4 –51.0 Proceeds/ payments for capital expenditure (including intangible assets and Investments Grants) –153.9 –316.3 –565.1 –904.6 Net cash flow –65.0 –215.3 –317.7 –631.3 Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the Executive Board of Siltronic AG. These statements can be identified by wording such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "strive", "estimate", and "will" or similar terms. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. These assumptions may contain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that can cause such discrepancies include changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of products that compete with our own products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. Siltronic does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any responsibility to do so. This press release includes supplementary financial indicators that either are or may be so-called alternative performance indicators that are not clearly defined in the relevant financial reporting framework. In assessing the financial position and performance of Siltronic, these supplementary financial indicators should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to those presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies that present or report alternative performance indicators with similar names may calculate them differently. Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the Annual Report of Siltronic AG. Due to rounding, some of the figures presented in this press release as well as in other reports may not add up exactly to the stated totals and percentages presented may not accurately reflect the absolute values to which they relate. This press release is a quarterly Group statement in accordance with Section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

24.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

