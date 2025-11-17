SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
|
17.11.2025 07:30:03
EQS-News: SUSS presents ambitious plans for further sales growth and sustainable margin improvement at Capital Markets Day
|
EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
“We are looking forward to the coming years with confidence and ambition,” says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS. “The semiconductor industry is and will remain a key driver of major technological trends. With our innovative solutions, we can benefit even more from this sustained upward trend, enabling SUSS to become a significantly larger and more successful company in 2030 than it is today.”
SUSS aims to grow faster than the semiconductor industry
Gross profit margin benefits from innovative, higher-margin solutions, consistent implementation of the modular platform strategy, and growing service business
EBIT margin expected to improve to 20 to 22%, with a significant increase in research and development expenditure at the same time
The presentations shown during the Capital Markets Day will be available at www.suss.com/en/investor-relations following each presentation.
About SUSS
SUSS is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS supports more than 8,000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit suss.com.
Legal Disclaimer
All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.
17.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-151
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|sven.koepsel@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2230506
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2230506 17.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)mehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: So steht der TecDAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|XETRA-Handel TecDAX in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12:26