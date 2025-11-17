EQS-News: SUSS presents ambitious plans for further sales growth and sustainable margin improvement at Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

SUSS presents ambitious plans for further sales growth and sustainable margin improvement at Capital Markets Day



17.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9 to 13% to €750 to €900 million by 2030

Gross profit margin of 43 to 45% and EBIT margin of 20 to 22% targeted

Research and development expenses are expected to increase to 11% of sales by 2030



Garching, Germany, November 17, 2025 – SUSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, is presenting its expected business development through 2030 at today's Capital Markets Day.

“We are looking forward to the coming years with confidence and ambition,” says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS. “The semiconductor industry is and will remain a key driver of major technological trends. With our innovative solutions, we can benefit even more from this sustained upward trend, enabling SUSS to become a significantly larger and more successful company in 2030 than it is today.”

SUSS aims to grow faster than the semiconductor industry

SUSS aims to increase sales to between €750 million and €900 million by 2030. Based on the midpoint of the sales guidance of €470 million to €510 million for the financial year 2025, this corresponds to an average annual sales growth (CAGR) of 9 to 13%. This ambition is supported by experts' expectations of average annual growth of 7% in the semiconductor industry. The market served by SUSS is also expected to grow by an average of 7% per year over the same period. The company has identified three key drivers for its targeted growth. First, it intends to defend its leading market position in the areas of photomask equipment, temporary bonding and debonding, and UV projection scanning. With new product generations, SUSS aims to benefit at least from general market growth. The second growth driver is fueled by new, innovative solutions for existing but previously unaddressed markets and for emerging target applications. Here, SUSS offers system solutions for wafer cleaning, hybrid bonding, and inkjet coating. These three technologies account for most of the envisioned sales growth. Thirdly, the service business is expected to make a bigger contribution in the future. Burkhardt Frick comments: “We now see the installed SUSS base at our customers' sites as a strategic lever and can offer attractive packages for upgrades, spare parts, service and warranty contracts. By 2030, we want to increase the share of the service business in total sales from the current 18% to 25%.”

Gross profit margin benefits from innovative, higher-margin solutions, consistent implementation of the modular platform strategy, and growing service business

New generations of equipment for numerous products from the existing portfolio will be launched on the market in the coming years. “When developing new solutions, we consistently pursue a modular platform approach in order to increase the commonalities between systems, reduce complexity in product design, and lower manufacturing costs,” explains Dr. Thomas Rohe, COO of SUSS. The increased standardization is expected to have a direct impact on achievable product margins. Likewise, new and emerging solutions with product margins above the company average are expected to contribute to a sustainable increase in profitability. A third driver here is again the service business. Overall, the gross profit margin is expected to rise to 43 to 45% by 2030, based on the midpoint of the forecast of 35 to 37% for the financial year 2025.

EBIT margin expected to improve to 20 to 22%, with a significant increase in research and development expenditure at the same time

SUSS is aiming to improve its EBIT margin by around nine percentage points to a level of 20 to 22% by 2030. Here, too, the basis for comparison is the midpoint of the guidance for fiscal year 2025, which is 11 to 13%. “The biggest potential for improving the EBIT margin is the projected significant increase in gross profit,” says Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, CFO of SUSS. “In addition, we expect a positive effect from the relative decline in sales and administrative expenses, which – in relation to sales – are expected to decrease from around 14% in financial year 2024 to 11 to 12% in the future.” In return, research and development expenses are expected to rise significantly to a total of €360 to €380 million in the period from 2026 to 2030. While the R&D ratio, i.e., R&D expenses in relation to sales, was 9% in 2024, SUSS expects the R&D ratio to rise to around 11% in the coming years. Dr. Thomas Rohe, who is responsible for Research and Development on the SUSS Management Board, comments: “The growth of the semiconductor industry thrives on innovations that ultimately have to be realized by state-of-the-art equipment serving the increasingly complex manufacturing processes. The continuous increase in our research and development budget is an important signal to our customers and technology partners that we will support this growth path of the industry with innovative solutions from SUSS.”

