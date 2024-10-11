|
11.10.2024 11:02:19
EQS-News: TRATON sells a total of 85,300 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024
|
EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IR release
TRATON sells a total of 85,300 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024
Munich, 11 October 2024 – The TRATON GROUP recorded increasing unit sales in the third quarter of 2024 in a normalizing market environment. According to preliminary data, a total of 85,300 vehicles were delivered across the TRATON brands in the third quarter of 2024, up 5% on the prior-year quarter. In the first nine months of the year, unit sales amounted to 245,400 vehicles, equivalent to a decline of 2%.
TRATON GROUP unit sales:
Percentage changes based on unrounded figures
Scania and Volkswagen Truck & Bus again sold more vehicles in the third quarter of 2024 than in the prior-year quarter. This was mainly due to the continued strong market environment in South America, whereby declines in European business at Scania have been more than offset.
The persistently weak market environment in Europe, particularly in Germany, impacted unit sales of trucks at MAN Truck & Bus. Bus and van sales were also below those in the prior-year quarter.
International (formerly Navistar) increased its unit sales compared to the prior-year quarter. Due to a fire at the plant of a mirror supplier in the second quarter of 2024, some trucks could not be completed and delivered as planned. The vast majority of the resulting delivery backlog has since been cleared. Unit sales of buses were also up year-on-year in the third quarter as deliveries of the new school bus model continued to ramp up.
The TRATON GROUP will publish its 9M 2024 Interim Statement on October 28, 2024. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/
Contact
Ursula Querette
Thomas Paschen
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
11.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2007029
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2007029 11.10.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu TRATONmehr Analysen
|11.10.24
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.10.24
|TRATON Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.10.24
|TRATON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.24
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.24
|TRATON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TRATON
|29,90
|3,46%
