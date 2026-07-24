Vossloh Aktie
WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107
|
24.07.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: Turnouts for Sweden’s rail network
|
EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Turnouts for Sweden’s rail network
Vossloh secures new framework agreement
Vossloh has won a further contract for the Swedish railway. A comprehensive framework agreement covering the delivery of pre-assembled turnouts has been signed with Trafikverket, the operator of Sweden’s rail infrastructure. The agreement is valid for five years starting in 2027 and can be extended for another three years. Based on the expected order volumes, the contract is valued at approximately €70 million.
Sweden has an ambitious plan for the maintenance and renewal of its rail network. The “National Plan” adopted in April provides for investments of around €45 billion in rail infrastructure through 2037. As a critical component, switches are a particular area of focus.
To meet rising demand, Vossloh built a new turnout plant in Sweden, which opened in May. In the production facility in Sannahed, Vossloh uses automation and robot assisted manufacturing, tripling capacity compared to the previous plant to up to 900 turnouts per year.
“We are stepping up the pace and continuing to contribute to the modernization of Sweden’s rail network,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “We’re proud that Trafikverket continues to rely on us for its ambitious plan for the future of Swedish rail. With our new plant in Sannahed, we’ve made a deliberate investment in this partnership and are ready to reliably meet the growing demand.”
Contact information for media:
Contact information for investors:
Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609
About Vossloh:
Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.
Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.
Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.
24.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43
|EQS News ID:
|2371256
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371256 24.07.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vossloh AG
|
24.07.26
|EQS-News: Weichen für Schwedens Schienennetz (EQS Group)
|
24.07.26
|EQS-News: Turnouts for Sweden’s rail network (EQS Group)
|
23.07.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|EQS-News: Vossloh AG: Record Order backlog at mid-year 2026 highlights continued strong market momentum (EQS Group)
|
23.07.26