EQS-News: Turnouts for Sweden’s rail network

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Turnouts for Sweden’s rail network



24.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Turnouts for Sweden’s rail network

Vossloh secures new framework agreement

Vossloh has won a further contract for the Swedish railway. A comprehensive framework agreement covering the delivery of pre-assembled turnouts has been signed with Trafikverket, the operator of Sweden’s rail infrastructure. The agreement is valid for five years starting in 2027 and can be extended for another three years. Based on the expected order volumes, the contract is valued at approximately €70 million.

Sweden has an ambitious plan for the maintenance and renewal of its rail network. The “National Plan” adopted in April provides for investments of around €45 billion in rail infrastructure through 2037. As a critical component, switches are a particular area of focus.

To meet rising demand, Vossloh built a new turnout plant in Sweden, which opened in May. In the production facility in Sannahed, Vossloh uses automation and robot assisted manufacturing, tripling capacity compared to the previous plant to up to 900 turnouts per year.

“We are stepping up the pace and continuing to contribute to the modernization of Sweden’s rail network,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “We’re proud that Trafikverket continues to rely on us for its ambitious plan for the future of Swedish rail. With our new plant in Sannahed, we’ve made a deliberate investment in this partnership and are ready to reliably meet the growing demand.”

Contact information for media:

Ivo Banek

Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.