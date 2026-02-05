NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
05.02.2026 19:43:00
Forget Tech Stocks: The Utility Play That Could Outperform Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and other artificial intelligence (AI) companies dominated headlines with their meteoric stock performances over the past few years, but the behind-the-scenes businesses powering AI leaders are poised for serious gains now as well. Energy companies will play a vital role as AI electricity demand continues to compound. One of the most critical companies in providing the required power is NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). The Florida-based utility company is uniquely positioned to succeed as AI infrastructure projects expand, while also offering the stability of a traditional electric company. Consistent dividends lower NextEra's risk profile, while its renewables arm powers its exciting future growth. This dual-business model could make NextEra the real winner of the AI age.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
