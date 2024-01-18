Google Launches AI-Powered Circle To Search Feature

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Google has launched an AI-integrated Circle to Search feature in the U.S., allowing users to seamlessly search on their Android phones without switching between apps.

To activate this latest feature, users need to long-press the home button or navigation bar on their phones, according to the company.

Once activated, users can perform searches from anywhere on their phone using gestures such as circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping. The selected object's information will then open directly within the app.

The tech giant stated that the gestures are a way to initiate a search. For example, if the user is watching a food video showing a Korean corn dog. Then, the user could ask, "Why are these so popular?" after circling the image or could scribble the same question. Once the answers are provided, the user can resume watching the video by simply swiping the screen. Google also explained that the search results for the users participating in Google's Search Generative Experience offered by Google Labs would be AI-powered.

The California-based company said that this latest AI-powered upgrade and multi-search will help users learn new concepts, ideas or other helpful information by searching with text and images simultaneously.

At present, the feature is available for users of certain smartphones such as Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 series.