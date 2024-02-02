|
02.02.2024 20:38:48
Google Maps Gets Major Generative AI Upgrade
(RTTNews) - Google Maps has recently introduced a new feature that uses generative AI technology. This feature is a game-changer as it provides personalized and reliable suggestions tailored to individual user preferences and requirements. In doing so, Google Maps aims to transform itself from a mere navigation tool to an exploration tool, providing users with a more enriched experience.
With a user base exceeding one billion and preferred by over 67% of mapping users, the app now allows users to interact naturally with the platform to discover new local or travel destinations. The new feature, which utilizes large language models (LLM), offers text and recommendations based on a vast database of over 250 million saved places and reviews from more than 300 million users.
Through simple inquiries for specific recommendations, such as restaurants catering to dietary requirements, users can benefit from the AI's in-depth analysis of location data and community feedback. The AI can suggest personalized options based on individual preferences, including places with desired atmospheres. For instance, if a user is looking for a quiet and cozy café to work from, the AI can provide recommendations based on user feedback and location data.
Users can further refine their searches to receive recommendations for various activities based on their interests. For example, if a user is interested in outdoor activities like hiking or camping, the AI can suggest nearby parks or trails based on the user's location and preferences.
While currently limited to certain regions in the US, the feature is poised to expand based on user feedback. Initially launched as an early access trial for selected Local Guides in the U.S., the feature will eventually become available to a broader audience.
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|11.01.24
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
