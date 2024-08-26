26.08.2024 21:43:49

Google Messages To Introduce Group Chat Feature On The New Conversation Screen

(RTTNews) - Google Messages is currently in the process of developing a new feature aimed at enhancing the user experience by facilitating easier access to group chats.

The impending feature is set to introduce a designated section for group chats on the New Conversation screen within the Messages application.

This upcoming functionality, which is presently undergoing testing in the beta version 20240820_00_RC00, was recently brought to light in a report published by 9To5Google.

Upon entering a search term in the "To" field on the New Conversations page, users will notice the emergence of a new "Group chats" section positioned just below the list of individual contacts. This intentional placement is engineered to streamline the process of locating group conversations. It will allow users to swiftly identify them by entering keywords associated with the group's name or its members. The interface will present all pertinent conversations in the new chat section, complete with a preview of the most recent message that corresponds to the search query. This facilitates quick perusal of group chats and access to the latest discussions, thus making it easier for users to re-engage with conversations that hold significance. Upon selecting a group chat from the search results, users will seamlessly transition to the pertinent conversation, enabling them to continue their discussions.

Notably, this feature is presently exclusive to the latest beta release of Google Messages, indicating its ongoing testing phase. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that this functionality will be deployed to a broader user base in a forthcoming update, alongside other features within the app, including the reimagining of the Magic Compose feature and the integration of new animations.

