Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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27.04.2026 10:05:39
Harworth, Microsoft Secure Planning Resolution For Leeds Data Centre Campus
(RTTNews) - Harworth Group plc (HWG.L), a regeneration, strategic land and development business, announced Monday that Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) MSFT MCIO Limited secured a resolution to grant planning consent from Leeds local planning committee for a hyperscale data centre and industrial space at Skelton Grange.
The approved application covers full planning permission for a data centre campus with associated infrastructure and outline permission for a warehouse.
The scheme totals approximately 500,000 sq ft across three data centre halls and auxiliary buildings on Plots 1 and 2, and approximately 160,000 sq ft of I&L space plus EV charging on Harworth's adjacent 16-acre plot.
Harworth sold 27-acre Plot 1 to Microsoft for 51.2 million pounds in June 2024 and is delivering site remediation and enabling works. It is also doing enabling works on 21-acre Plot 2, with completion of that sale set to bring Harworth another 53.2 million pounds.
CEO Lynda Shillaw said the resolution advances the Plot 2 sale and shows effective collaboration with Microsoft. She said the Skelton Grange project is expected to bring approximately 4 billion pounds of inward investment and drive regional economic growth.
Shillaw added that the company's 16-acre adjoining land and nearby Gateway 45 site offer further development capacity, with its powered land portfolio holding 0.8GW of power connections for data centre and power-intensive sectors.
The company is scheduled to issue its first-quarter trading update at its Annual General Meeting on May 18.
On the LSE, shares of Harworth were gaining 2.36 percent, trading at 139.00 pence.
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