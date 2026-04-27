Harworth, Microsoft Secure Planning Resolution For Leeds Data Centre Campus

(RTTNews) - Harworth Group plc (HWG.L), a regeneration, strategic land and development business, announced Monday that Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) MSFT MCIO Limited secured a resolution to grant planning consent from Leeds local planning committee for a hyperscale data centre and industrial space at Skelton Grange.

The approved application covers full planning permission for a data centre campus with associated infrastructure and outline permission for a warehouse.

The scheme totals approximately 500,000 sq ft across three data centre halls and auxiliary buildings on Plots 1 and 2, and approximately 160,000 sq ft of I&L space plus EV charging on Harworth's adjacent 16-acre plot.

Harworth sold 27-acre Plot 1 to Microsoft for 51.2 million pounds in June 2024 and is delivering site remediation and enabling works. It is also doing enabling works on 21-acre Plot 2, with completion of that sale set to bring Harworth another 53.2 million pounds.

CEO Lynda Shillaw said the resolution advances the Plot 2 sale and shows effective collaboration with Microsoft. She said the Skelton Grange project is expected to bring approximately 4 billion pounds of inward investment and drive regional economic growth.

Shillaw added that the company's 16-acre adjoining land and nearby Gateway 45 site offer further development capacity, with its powered land portfolio holding 0.8GW of power connections for data centre and power-intensive sectors.

The company is scheduled to issue its first-quarter trading update at its Annual General Meeting on May 18.

On the LSE, shares of Harworth were gaining 2.36 percent, trading at 139.00 pence.