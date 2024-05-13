13.05.2024 14:00:05

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
13-May-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

09-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.882202

8.972581

10.854783

82280341

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.572074

8.860175

11.432249

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

14265008

 

1.881902

US2778562098

 

2273

 

0.000300

Sub Total 8.A

14267281

1.882202%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

121230

0.015993

Physical Swap

24/07/2024

N/A

5721000

0.754739

Physical Option

17/01/2029

N/A

7507

0.000990

Sub Total 8.B1

 

5849737

0.771722%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

73775

0.009733

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

12/07/2024

N/A

Cash

6714245

0.885773

Swaps

25/07/2024

N/A

Cash

10950000

1.444572

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

1166886

0.153941

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

1764120

0.232730

Swaps

23/10/2024

N/A

Cash

1254839

0.165544

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

15239

0.002010

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

618520

0.081598

Swaps

24/01/2025

N/A

Cash

223630

0.029502

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

369140

0.048699

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

11396

0.001503

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

31918

0.004211

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

2361987

0.311604

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

2363996

0.311869

Swaps

31/03/2025

N/A

Cash

205

0.000027

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

23990648

3.164951

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

19/05/2025

N/A

Cash

225000

0.029683

Swaps

22/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

02/06/2025

N/A

Cash

9795

0.001292

Swaps

17/07/2025

N/A

Cash

1027

0.000135

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

160152

0.021128

Swaps

10/11/2025

N/A

Cash

4763

0.000628

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

49678

0.006554

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

1815462

0.239504

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

742629

0.097971

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

711836

0.093909

Swaps

03/01/2029

N/A

Cash

31100

0.004103

Swaps

04/01/2029

N/A

Cash

40000

0.005277

Swaps

30/04/2029

N/A

Cash

21500

0.002836

Swaps

08/05/2029

N/A

Cash

28000

0.003694

Sub Total 8.B2

 

62163323

8.200859%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

3.664327

3.664627%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.442824

5.319066%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

10-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 321167
EQS News ID: 1901579

 
