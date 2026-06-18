Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
18.06.2026 17:40:10
Intel vs. Qualcomm: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Semiconductors power everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence. As the global landscape shifts, choosing between Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) requires a look at their very different paths toward growth.Intel is transitioning from a traditional chipmaker to a massive manufacturing foundry. Qualcomm remains a leader in mobile connectivity and is expanding its reach into the automotive and computing sectors. Both companies are vital to the tech world but offer very different financial profiles. Intel designs and manufactures chips among tech stocks, operating its own factories through its foundry services. The company serves massive markets including personal computers, data centers, and automotive systems through its Mobileye subsidiary. Its strategy hinges on becoming a major foundry for other chip designers globally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
18.06.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Schlussendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 legt nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite klettert am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)