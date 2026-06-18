Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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18.06.2026 17:40:10

Intel vs. Qualcomm: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Semiconductors power everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence. As the global landscape shifts, choosing between Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) requires a look at their very different paths toward growth.Intel is transitioning from a traditional chipmaker to a massive manufacturing foundry. Qualcomm remains a leader in mobile connectivity and is expanding its reach into the automotive and computing sectors. Both companies are vital to the tech world but offer very different financial profiles.  Intel designs and manufactures chips among tech stocks, operating its own factories through its foundry services. The company serves massive markets including personal computers, data centers, and automotive systems through its Mobileye subsidiary. Its strategy hinges on becoming a major foundry for other chip designers globally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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