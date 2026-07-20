Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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20.07.2026 11:50:00

Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

The market's perception that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has fallen behind in artificial intelligence (AI) continues to weigh on the stock. The criticism isn't unwarranted.Microsoft Copilot simply hasn't become a top AI app for enterprises. That's certainly disappointing, and the company's soaring AI spending hasn't helped matters.Microsoft's slide has brought the stock down to 23.5 times trailing 12-month earnings, a level investors seldom get the chance to buy at. Cheap isn't always a buying opportunity. But in Microsoft's case, it's hard to ignore the stock here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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