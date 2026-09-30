Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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30.09.2026 07:17:00
Is Oracle Stock a Buy Now?
In theory, a company named Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) should have a decent read on the future. The database giant is currently betting nearly $100 billion that its market read is correct. In practice, investors have spent the last year wondering whether Oracle's fate-predicting course was worth the tuition.
The stock closed at $137.79 on Sept. 29. That's up 3.9% for the day, which is nice, but it's not a smooth rocket ride. Last fall, Oracle's $300 billion OpenAI deal sent shares to a 52-week high of $322.54. Anyone who bought near that peak is currently looking at a 57.3% haircut.
Is Oracle stock a buy now? My answer is no, despite the sharp price cut. The reason comes down to a simple household rule that also applies to trillion-dollar tech ambitions: it's hard to get rich by spending more than you make.
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Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
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29.09.26
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29.09.26
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29.09.26
|OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia, Oracle, Infineon, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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29.09.26
|OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia, Oracle, Infineon, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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25.09.26
|Nach dem Abverkauf: Oracle- und Arm-Aktien finden Halt, doch Jupiter-Sorgen bleiben (finanzen.at)
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25.09.26
|Oracle on the hook to pay data centre investors even if site has no electricity (Financial Times)
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24.09.26
|Oracle feels the force (Financial Times)
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24.09.26
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Analysen zu Oracle Corp.
|25.09.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.09.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.09.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.09.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|25.09.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.09.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.09.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.09.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|25.09.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.09.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.09.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.09.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.03.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oracle Corp.
|121,50
|-0,15%