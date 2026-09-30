Oracle Aktie

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WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

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30.09.2026 07:17:00

Is Oracle Stock a Buy Now?

In theory, a company named Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) should have a decent read on the future. The database giant is currently betting nearly $100 billion that its market read is correct. In practice, investors have spent the last year wondering whether Oracle's fate-predicting course was worth the tuition.

The stock closed at $137.79 on Sept. 29. That's up 3.9% for the day, which is nice, but it's not a smooth rocket ride. Last fall, Oracle's $300 billion OpenAI deal sent shares to a 52-week high of $322.54. Anyone who bought near that peak is currently looking at a 57.3% haircut.

Is Oracle stock a buy now? My answer is no, despite the sharp price cut. The reason comes down to a simple household rule that also applies to trillion-dollar tech ambitions: it's hard to get rich by spending more than you make.

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