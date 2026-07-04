Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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04.07.2026 02:30:00
Micron vs. Intel: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have been some of the top-performing stocks of the year. Both stocks are up by more than 200% year to date as AI tailwinds extend their rallies. Micron specializes in memory chips, while Intel's AI products have excited investors.Here's what investors should know when comparing both stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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