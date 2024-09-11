|
11.09.2024 20:54:53
Microsoft's September 2024 Patch Fixes 79 Flaws
(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) has released patch updates for September 2024, addressing a total of 79 vulnerabilities, of which seven are rated Critical, 71 are Important, and one is Moderate in severity.
The update also included actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities, such as CVE-2024-38014 - Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability, CVE-2024-38217 - Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability, and CVE-2024-38226 - Microsoft Publisher Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability.
"Exploitation of both CVE-2024-38226 and CVE-2024-38217 can lead to the bypass of important security features that block Microsoft Office macros from running," Satnam Narang, senior staff research engineer at Tenable, said in a statement.
"In both cases, the target needs to be convinced to open a specially crafted file from an attacker-controlled server. Where they differ is that an attacker would need to be authenticated to the system and have local access to it to exploit CVE-2024-38226".
The tech company assessed 19 of the CVEs in its latest updates as vulnerabilities with a higher likelihood of exploitation. These vulnerabilities are concerning because they enable remote code execution, involve low complexity attacks, require no user interaction, and exist in widely deployed products, among other factors.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.09.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones sackt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones notiert mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|388,60
|0,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.