NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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20.03.2026 11:10:00

Nvidia Made Millionaires. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be Next.

If only there were time machines. Most investors would jump at the opportunity to travel back a decade to buy Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock. Every $1,000 invested 10 years ago would be worth more than $227,000 today. That means if you had invested $5,000 back then and held onto the stock, you would be a millionaire now.Artificial intelligence (AI) will likely create more success stories that people will look back on 10 or 20 years from now and wish they had bought. Of course, the trick is picking the winning stock.Could SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) eventually follow Nvidia's path and turn modest sums into generational wealth? Investing in home run stocks is always risky, but here's why SoundHound AI stock shows enough promise to consider taking a swing at.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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