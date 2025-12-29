NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
29.12.2025 14:15:15
NVIDIA Partners With Intel On Custom Data Center, PC Products
(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) announced on Monday a strategic collaboration with Intel Corp. (INTC) to jointly develop multiple generations of custom data center and PC products aimed at accelerating AI, enterprise and consumer workloads.
As part of the partnership, the company will invest $5 billion in its stock at a purchase price of $23.28 per share.
Both companies said the collaboration is expected to expand their ecosystems and enable next-generation computing solutions across data center and PC markets.
Under the agreement, Intel will develop NVIDIA-custom x86 CPUs for data center use, which NVIDIA will integrate into its AI infrastructure platforms and offer to customers.
For personal computing, Intel will build x86 system-on-chips that integrate NVIDIA RTX GPU chiplets to power a broad range of high-performance PCs.
The companies said the collaboration will focus on tightly connecting NVIDIA and Intel architectures using NVIDIA NVLink, combining NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing capabilities with Intel's x86 CPU ecosystem.
In the pre-market trading, NVIDIA is 1.17% lesser at $188.30 on the Nasdaq.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|10:28
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|08:40
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.12.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.25
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|09.12.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|
</